Mundelein Carmel secures a win over Rochester 44-31

Mundelein Carmel put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Rochester in a 44-31 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 28.

Mundelein Carmel opened with a 12-8 advantage over Rochester through the first quarter.

The Corsairs registered a 25-17 advantage at halftime over the Rockets.

Rochester fought back in the third quarter to make it 29-27.

The Corsairs avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 15-4 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 17, Rochester squared off with Taylorville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

