Mundelein Carmel outlasts Chicago Marist 57-40

Mundelein Carmel trucked Chicago Marist on the road to a 57-40 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 7.
Last season, Chicago Marist and Mundelein Carmel faced off on January 10, 2022 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Chicago Marist faced off against New Lenox Lincoln-Way West and Mundelein Carmel took on Chicago Hyde Park on December 30 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
