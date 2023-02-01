Mundelein Carmel nips Lisle Benet in taut scare 35-34

Mundelein Carmel walked the high-wire before edging Lisle Benet 35-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 1.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Mundelein Carmel squared off with January 19, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Lisle Benet faced off against Joliet Catholic . Click here for a recap. Lisle Benet took on Mundelein Carmel on January 18 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.