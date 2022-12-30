 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mundelein Carmel darts by Chicago Hyde Park in easy victory 55-23

Mundelein Carmel swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Hyde Park 55-23 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.

The first quarter gave Mundelein Carmel a 25-7 lead over Chicago Hyde Park.

The Corsairs registered a 39-17 advantage at intermission over the Thunderbirds.

Mundelein Carmel stormed to a 52-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Corsairs held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

