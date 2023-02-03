Mt. Zion had its hands full but finally brushed off Mattoon 53-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Mattoon and Mt Zion played in a 64-39 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 28, Mt Zion faced off against Taylorville . For results, click here. Mattoon took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 23 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. For more, click here.

