Mt. Zion sprints past Effingham 54-41

Mt. Zion put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Effingham in a 54-41 decision for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 7.

The last time Effingham and Mt Zion played in a 52-30 game on February 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Mt Zion faced off against Paris and Effingham took on Oakland Tri-County on December 26 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here.

