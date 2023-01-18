Mt. Zion secures a win over Decatur St. Teresa 66-55

Mt. Zion trucked Decatur St. Teresa on the road to a 66-55 victory on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Mt Zion and Decatur St Teresa played in a 44-26 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Urbana and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 10 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
