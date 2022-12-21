Mt. Zion rains down on Shelbyville 71-36

Mt. Zion flexed its muscle and floored Shelbyville 71-36 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Mt Zion and Shelbyville played in a 54-53 game on December 21, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 17, Mt Zion squared off with Tolono Unity in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.