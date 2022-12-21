Mt. Zion prevails over Greenup Cumberland 64-29

Mt. Zion's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Greenup Cumberland 64-29 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 21.
Last season, Mt Zion and Greenup Cumberland faced off on December 23, 2021 at Mt Zion High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 12, Greenup Cumberland faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on December 17 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.