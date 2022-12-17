Mt. Zion outlasts Tolono Unity in topsy-turvy battle 51-36

Mt. Zion had its hands full but finally brushed off Tolono Unity 51-36 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Tolono Unity and Mt Zion played in a 45-43 game on January 21, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 8, Tolono Unity faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Mt Zion took on Monticello on December 8 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap
