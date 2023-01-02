Mt. Zion narrowly edges Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in tight triumph 57-49

Mt. Zion weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 57-49 victory against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 2.
