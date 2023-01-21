 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Zion gallops past Maroa-Forsyth 61-47

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mt. Zion prevailed over Maroa-Forsyth 61-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Mt Zion and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with December 13, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg PORTA on January 9 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

