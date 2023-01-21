Mt. Zion gallops past Maroa-Forsyth 61-47

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Mt. Zion prevailed over Maroa-Forsyth 61-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
