Mt. Zion flies high over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 63-41

Mt. Zion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-41 victory over Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op took on Varna Midland on December 14 at Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
