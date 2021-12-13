Mt. Zion edges Maroa-Forsyth in snug affair 51-43

 Skip to main content
A sigh of relief filled the air in Mt. Zion's locker room after Monday's 51-43 win against Maroa-Forsyth in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.

Maroa-Forsyth started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Mt. Zion at the end of the first quarter.

The Braves broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over the Trojans.

Mt. Zion's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-14 points differential.

