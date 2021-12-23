Mt. Zion dismantles Toledo Cumberland in convincing manner 52-17

Mt. Zion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 52-17 victory over Toledo Cumberland for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 23.
The Braves opened with a 14-2 advantage over the Pirates through the first quarter.
Mt. Zion's offense breathed fire to a 35-7 lead over Toledo Cumberland at the intermission.
Mt. Zion's upper-hand showed as it carried a 43-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.