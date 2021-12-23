 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Cintas

People are also reading…

Mt. Zion dismantles Toledo Cumberland in convincing manner 52-17

  • 0

Mt. Zion controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 52-17 victory over Toledo Cumberland for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 23.

The Braves opened with a 14-2 advantage over the Pirates through the first quarter.

Mt. Zion's offense breathed fire to a 35-7 lead over Toledo Cumberland at the intermission.

Mt. Zion's upper-hand showed as it carried a 43-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 13, Mt Zion faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Toledo Cumberland took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 9 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News