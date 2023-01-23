Mt. Zion barely beats Mahomet-Seymour 51-48

Mt. Zion survived Mahomet-Seymour in a 51-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion squared off with January 24, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.
