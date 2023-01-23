 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mt. Zion barely beats Mahomet-Seymour 51-48

  • 0

Mt. Zion survived Mahomet-Seymour in a 51-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 23.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt Zion squared off with January 24, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 12, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Mt Zion took on Decatur St Teresa on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News