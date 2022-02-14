Mt. Vernon controls the action and Charleston in affair 63-21

Mt. Vernon painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Charleston's defense for a 63-21 win in Illinois girls basketball action on February 14.
The Rams made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter.
Recently on February 1 , Charleston squared up on Effingham in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
