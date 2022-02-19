Mt. Sterling Brown County takes victory lap over Havana 58-29

Mt. Sterling Brown County rolled past Havana for a comfortable 58-29 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 19.
Recently on February 14 , Havana squared up on London Mills Spoon River Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Hornets a 22-11 lead over the Ducks.
Mt. Sterling Brown County's reign showed as it carried a 57-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
