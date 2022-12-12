 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mt. Sterling Brown County delivers smashing punch to stump Jacksonville Routt Catholic 64-35

Mt. Sterling Brown County scored early and often to roll over Jacksonville Routt Catholic 64-35 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 12.

Last season, Mt Sterling Brown County and Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with December 13, 2021 at Jacksonville Routt Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 1, Jacksonville Routt Catholic squared off with Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

