Mt. Sterling Brown County darts by Athens in easy victory 64-40

Mt. Sterling Brown County dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 64-40 victory over Athens in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 13, Mt Sterling Brown County faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Athens took on Pana on December 20 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.