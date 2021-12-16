Mt. Pulaski tacks win on Decatur Lutheran 66-21

Mt. Pulaski offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Decatur Lutheran with an all-around effort during this 66-21 victory on December 16 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 6, Mt Pulaski faced off against Manito Midwest Central and Decatur Lutheran took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 11 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.