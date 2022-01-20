Mt. Pulaski survives taut tilt with Glasford Illini Bluffs 44-37

Mt. Pulaski wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-37 victory over Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Bloomington Central Catholic on January 15 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For more, click here.
