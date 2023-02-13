Mt. Pulaski showed top form to dominate LeRoy during a 53-27 victory at Mt. Pulaski High on February 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and LeRoy squared off with January 24, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Mt Pulaski faced off against Downs Tri-Valley . Click here for a recap. LeRoy took on El Paso-Gridley on January 30 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For a full recap, click here.

