Mt. Pulaski rolls like thunder over Mason City Illini Central 54-25

Mt. Pulaski turned in a thorough domination of Mason City Illini Central 54-25 at Mt. Pulaski High on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Mason City Illini Central squared off with February 8, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.