No quarter was granted as Mt. Pulaski blunted Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's plans 58-47 in Illinois girls basketball on Feb. 17.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off on Feb. 18, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on Feb. 6, Mt Pulaski squared off with Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.