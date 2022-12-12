Mt. Pulaski produces precision performance against Springfield Calvary 76-23

Mt. Pulaski recorded a big victory over Springfield Calvary 76-23 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 1, Springfield Calvary faced off against Nokomis and Mt Pulaski took on Riverton on December 6 at Riverton High School.
