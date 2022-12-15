 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Mt. Pulaski prevails over Decatur Lutheran 83-25

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mt. Pulaski turned out the lights on Decatur Lutheran 83-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Mt Pulaski and Decatur Lutheran squared off with February 14, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arcola and Mt Pulaski took on Mason City Illini Central on December 8 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News