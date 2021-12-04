Mt. Pulaski gallops past Warrensburg-Latham 55-42

Riding a wave of production, Mt. Pulaski dunked Warrensburg-Latham 55-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Hilltoppers a 20-6 lead over the Cardinals.

Mt. Pulaski's offense darted to a 30-21 lead over Warrensburg-Latham at the intermission.

The Hilltoppers jumped over the Cardinals 44-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

Fireworks started in the fourth quarter as the two teams finished the period in a 55-42 tie.

