Mt. Pulaski engulfs Raymond Lincolnwood in point barrage 60-13

Mt. Pulaski earned its community's accolades after a 60-13 win over Raymond Lincolnwood on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Gillespie and Mt Pulaski took on Hillsboro on December 27 at Hillsboro High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.