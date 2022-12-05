Mt. Pulaski edges Manito Midwest Central in tough test 65-58

Mt. Pulaski poked just enough holes in Manito Midwest Central's defense to garner a taut, 65-58 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
The last time Mt Pulaski and Manito Midwest Central played in a 36-27 game on December 6, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.