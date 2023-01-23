Mt. Pulaski earns narrow win over LeRoy 59-57

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Mt. Pulaski had to survive its share of thorns while shedding LeRoy 59-57 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time Mt Pulaski and LeRoy played in a 47-28 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, LeRoy faced off against Eureka and Mt Pulaski took on Clinton on January 16 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. Click here for a recap.
