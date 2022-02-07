Mt. Pulaski delivers smashing punch early to dump Maroa-Forsyth 56-21

Mt. Pulaski's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maroa-Forsyth 56-21 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 29, Mt Pulaski faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Maroa-Forsyth took on Williamsville on January 27 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For more, click here.
