Mt. Pulaski darts by Mason City Illini Central in easy victory 47-19

Mt. Pulaski handled Mason City Illini Central 47-19 in an impressive showing in Illinois girls basketball action on February 8.
In recent action on January 27, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mt Pulaski took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on January 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.