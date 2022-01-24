Mt. Pulaski collects victory over LeRoy 47-28

Mt. Pulaski notched a win on the victory belt after defeating LeRoy 47-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur St Teresa and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 19 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.
