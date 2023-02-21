Mt. Pulaski surfed the tension to ride to a 53-52 win over Cissna Park at Cissna Park High on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 13, Mt Pulaski faced off against LeRoy. For results, click here.

