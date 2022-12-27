Mt. Prospect Prospect earns stressful win over Chicago Resurrection 60-51

Mt. Prospect weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 60-51 victory against Chicago Resurrection in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
Last season, Mt Prospect and Chicago Resurrection squared off with December 27, 2021 at Mt Prospect High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 17, Chicago Resurrection squared off with Chicago Lincoln Park in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.