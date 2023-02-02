Moweaqua Central A&M fans held their breath in an uneasy 40-34 victory over Clinton for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 2.

The last time Clinton and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 56-15 game on January 22, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond . For results, click here. Clinton took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 21 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.

