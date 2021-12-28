Morton tops Rock Island 48-35

Morton notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Rock Island 48-35 at Morton High on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Morton jumped in front of Rock Island 15-13 to begin the second quarter.

Morton's shooting moved to a 24-17 lead over Rock Island at the intermission.

The Potters' position showed as they carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.

