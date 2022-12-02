Morton takes a toll on Canton 50-37

Morton stretched out and finally snapped Canton to earn a 50-37 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 2.
Last season, Morton and Canton faced off on January 24, 2022 at Canton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.