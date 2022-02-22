Morton routs Galesburg 59-35

Morton earned a convincing 59-35 win over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.

Morton moved in front of Galesburg 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters kept a 26-20 halftime margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.

Morton enjoyed a giant margin over Galesburg with a 44-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.