Morton routs Galesburg 59-35

Morton earned a convincing 59-35 win over Galesburg in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 22.
Recently on February 14 , Morton squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
Morton moved in front of Galesburg 13-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Potters kept a 26-20 halftime margin at the Silver Streaks' expense.
Morton enjoyed a giant margin over Galesburg with a 44-27 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.