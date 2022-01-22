Morton rains down on Galesburg 54-35

Morton grabbed a 54-35 victory at the expense of Galesburg at Galesburg High on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Morton opened with a 20-12 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.
Morton fought to a 34-21 half margin at Galesburg's expense.
The Potters and the Silver Streaks were engaged in a huge affair at 45-30 as the fourth quarter started.
