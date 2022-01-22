Morton rains down on Galesburg 54-35

Morton grabbed a 54-35 victory at the expense of Galesburg at Galesburg High on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Morton opened with a 20-12 advantage over Galesburg through the first quarter.

Morton fought to a 34-21 half margin at Galesburg's expense.

The Potters and the Silver Streaks were engaged in a huge affair at 45-30 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.