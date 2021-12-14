Morton nips Washington in scare 43-42

With little to no wiggle room, Morton nosed past Washington 43-42 in Illinois girls basketball on December 14.
In recent action on December 4, Washington faced off against Pekin and Morton took on Normal Community West on November 30 at Normal Community West. For a full recap, click here.
