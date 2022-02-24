Morton knocks off Washington 44-38

Morton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-38 victory over Washington during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 18, Morton faced off against Peoria and Washington took on Metamora on February 14 at Metamora High School. For a full recap, click here.
Washington climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-26 lead at half.
Morton's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-11 points differential.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.