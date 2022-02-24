Morton knocks off Washington 44-38

Morton wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-38 victory over Washington during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Washington climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-26 lead at half.

Morton's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-11 points differential.

