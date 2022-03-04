Morton hustles by Bethalto Civic Memorial in victory 55-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Morton put just enough pressure on Bethalto Civic Memorial to earn a 55-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on March 4.
The first half gave Morton a 29-27 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.
The Potters' offense jumped to a 55-41 lead over the Eagles at the half.
