 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Morton hustles by Bethalto Civic Memorial in victory 55-41

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Morton put just enough pressure on Bethalto Civic Memorial to earn a 55-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on March 4.

The first half gave Morton a 29-27 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Potters' offense jumped to a 55-41 lead over the Eagles at the half.

Recently on February 24 , Morton squared up on Washington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News