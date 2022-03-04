Morton hustles by Bethalto Civic Memorial in victory 55-41

Stretched out and finally snapped, Morton put just enough pressure on Bethalto Civic Memorial to earn a 55-41 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on March 4.

The first half gave Morton a 29-27 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Potters' offense jumped to a 55-41 lead over the Eagles at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.