Morton gives Springfield the business 72-44

The force was strong for Morton as it pierced Springfield during Tuesday's 72-44 thumping in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Morton opened with a 20-4 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Senators didn't give up, slicing the gap to 32-18 at halftime.

Morton struck to a 47-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 25-13 edge.

