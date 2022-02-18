Morton escapes close call with Peoria 31-27

Morton upended Peoria for a narrow 31-27 victory in Illinois girls basketball on February 18.
The Potters opened a slim 16-6 gap over the Lions at halftime.
The Potters withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Recently on February 10 , Peoria squared up on Peoria Manual in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
