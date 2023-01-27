Morton designs winning blueprint against Pekin 38-27

Morton had its hands full but finally brushed off Pekin 38-27 in Illinois girls basketball on January 27.
Last season, Morton and Pekin squared off with December 10, 2021 at Pekin High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Morton faced off against Galesburg and Pekin took on Dunlap on January 14 at Dunlap High School. Click here for a recap.
