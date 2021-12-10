Morton controls the action and Pekin in affair 55-35

Yes, Morton looked superb in beating Pekin, but no autographs please after its 55-35 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Morton registered a 19-16 advantage at half over Pekin.
In recent action on December 4, Pekin faced off against Washington and Morton took on Normal Community West on November 30 at Normal Community West. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.