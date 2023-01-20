Morton controls the action and Metamora 63-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Morton's 63-35 throttling of Metamora on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Metamora and Morton played in a 38-35 game on January 29, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Morton faced off against Canton and Metamora took on Washington on January 14 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.