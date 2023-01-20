 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton controls the action and Metamora 63-35

Impressive was a ready adjective for Morton's 63-35 throttling of Metamora on January 20 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The last time Metamora and Morton played in a 38-35 game on January 29, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Morton faced off against Canton and Metamora took on Washington on January 14 at Metamora High School. Click here for a recap.

