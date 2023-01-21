 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton claims close encounter of the winning kind over Galesburg 41-38

Morton derailed Galesburg's hopes after a 41-38 verdict in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Morton moved in front of Galesburg 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters opened a meager 16-11 gap over the Silver Streaks at the half.

Galesburg clawed to within 32-30 through the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Potters outscored the Silver Streaks 9-8 in the final quarter.

Last season, Morton and Galesburg faced off on February 22, 2022 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 7, Galesburg faced off against Peoria Manual and Morton took on Canton on January 14 at Canton High School. For more, click here.

